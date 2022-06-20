Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

New York City taxi plows into crowd, NYPD says at least 3 critically injured

The taxi driver may have suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a crowd in Manhattan

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Chopper video shows aftermath of NYC taxi crash Video

Chopper video shows aftermath of NYC taxi crash

A yellow cab in Manhattan slammed into multiple pedestrians Monday afternoon, police said. At least three of them suffered critical injuries. (Credit: WNYW)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City taxi cab jumped a curb in Manhattan Monday afternoon and slammed into a crowd of people dining outside, according to city police.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed at least four people had been struck, three of whom suffered critical injuries.

The driver's condition was not immediately clear.

It happened at 1186 Broadway, a few blocks away from Madison Square Park and an area frequently packed with New Yorkers and tourists alike.

MIAMI BOAT CRASH: 2 BODIES RECOVERED, 10 RESCUED, US COAST GUARD SAYS

An aerial view shows the aftermath of a New York City taxi crash that left at least 4 pedestrians hurt, three of them critically, according to authorities.

An aerial view shows the aftermath of a New York City taxi crash that left at least 4 pedestrians hurt, three of them critically, according to authorities. (FOX 5 NY)

Police said Broadway was closed near 29th Street as part of the investigation.

NYC taxi crashes into building with pedestrians on the sidewalk Video

MEXICO: 2 ACTORS IN NETFLIX SHOW ‘THE CHOSEN ONE’ ARE DEAD FOLLOWING CRASH

The driver may have suffered a medical emergency, he said, but investigators were still looking into the circumstances that led up to the crash.

  • Screenshot of taxi crash
    Image 1 of 2

    A taxi drove onto the sidewalk in New York City, striking several people and crashing into a building.  ((Credit: Citizen App))

  • Screenshot of taxi crash
    Image 2 of 2

    A taxi drove onto the sidewalk in New York City, striking several people and crashing into a building. ((Credit: Citizen App))

Cellphone video shared to the Citizen App showed a crowd of onlookers watching as firefighters taped off the area and approached the cab, a mid-sized SUV that had come to a stop with all four wheels on the sidewalk.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An aerial view of the aftermath provided by FOX 5 New York appeared to show blood on the sidewalk. The victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, according to the station.

This is a breaking news story. 

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports