Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Miami boat crash: 2 bodies recovered, 10 rescued, US Coast Guard says

An individual involved in the boat collision contacted the Coast Guard on Friday night to report 12 people in the water off Key Biscyane

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Coast Guard Southeast and partner agencies on Friday rescued 10 people and recovered two bodies after two boats collided off Key Biscayne near Miami.

Coast Guard Station Miami Beach small boat and helicopter crews rescued 10 people and recovered one body from the water. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue recovered a second body from the water.

"On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we'd like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones," Coast Guard Grad Sector Miami Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn said in a Saturday statement. "The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies quickly responded and exhaustively worked together on this search and rescue case."

An individual involved in the collision contacted the Coast Guard around 10:30 p.m. to report 12 people in the water about 1 mile west of Key Biscayne.

COAST GUARD VIDEO SHOWS DARING RESCUE OF RACE TO ALASKA SAILORS AFTER BOAST CAPSIZES

  • Coast Guard recovers 2 bodies near Miami
    Image 1 of 2

    U.S. Coast Guard officials on Friday rescued 10 people and recovered two bodies after two boats collided on Key Biscayne off the coast of Miami. (US Coast Guard)

  • Miami, Florida
    Image 2 of 2

    Coast Guard Station Miami Beach small boat and helicopter crews rescued 10 people and recovered one body from the water on Friday. (Jeffrey Greenberg)

One rescue boat assisted two critically injured survivors, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported one to the Jackson Memorial Medical Center for medical care.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Station Miami Beach small boat crews transferred the remaining survivors to HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, according to the Coast Guard. 

MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident. 

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.