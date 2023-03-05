Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

New York City suspect forced young woman into stairwell, raped her: police

The man followed the young woman before raping her in a stairwell

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Karol Markowicz reveals New York crime spike pushed her to move to Florida: 'Things were crazy' Video

Karol Markowicz reveals New York crime spike pushed her to move to Florida: 'Things were crazy'

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz and host of 'The Larry Elder Show' Larry Elder discuss why increasing numbers of Americans are fleeing blue states for red states on 'Hannity.' 

New York City police officers are searching for a man who raped a 21-year-old woman in a stairwell on Saturday.

The sexual assault happened at a building near West 65th Street and West End Avenue around 1 a.m.

The man allegedly followed the young woman into the building and into an elevator, police said.

The suspect then forced the victim out of the elevator and into a stairwell, where he raped her.

NEW YORK GOV. HOCHUL BRAGS ABOUT TOUGHER 'BAIL LAWS' IN CAMPAIGN AD AMID TIGHTENING RACE WITH LEE ZELDIN

The rape suspect was caught on surveillance video throwing out his jacket, New York police say.

The rape suspect was caught on surveillance video throwing out his jacket, New York police say. (New York Police Department)

After the rape, the suspect was caught on surveillance video throwing out his jacket. The assailant then fled on foot.

The victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

LEE ZELDIN, NY GOP GOV. CANDIDATE, SAYS TWO PEOPLE SHOT OUTSIDE HIS LONG ISLAND HOME WITH DAUGHTERS PRESENT

Police believe a suspect raped a young woman after following her into a building.

Police believe a suspect raped a young woman after following her into a building. (New York Police Department)

The assailant is believed to be 5 feet 8 inches tall and in his 30s. 

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The rape happened near West 65th Street and West End Avenue in Manhattan.

The rape happened near West 65th Street and West End Avenue in Manhattan. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP