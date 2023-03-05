New York City suspect forced young woman into stairwell, raped her: police

New York City police officers are searching for a man who raped a 21-year-old woman in a stairwell on Saturday.

The sexual assault happened at a building near West 65th Street and West End Avenue around 1 a.m.

The man allegedly followed the young woman into the building and into an elevator, police said.

The suspect then forced the victim out of the elevator and into a stairwell, where he raped her.

After the rape, the suspect was caught on surveillance video throwing out his jacket. The assailant then fled on foot.

The victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The assailant is believed to be 5 feet 8 inches tall and in his 30s.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).