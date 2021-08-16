NYC shooting spree leaves at least 16 wounded in 2-hour span

At least 16 people were wounded in a series of shootings across the Big Apple in about a two-hour span on Sunday night — including eight struck in one incident on the grounds of a Brooklyn public housing complex, authorities said.

The bloodshed began minutes before 11 p.m. Sunday when three men were struck by gunfire on Westgate Street near 140th Avenue in Springfield Gardens, according to cops.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, a 23-year-old man in the left leg and a 27-year-old man shot in the lower back, police said. All three were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

About 40 minutes later, another man, 32, was shot on Nostrand Avenue near Park Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, cops said.

He is also listed in stable condition.

CHILLING VIDEO SHOWS NYC KILLER GUN DOWN 21-YEAR-OLD IN DELI

Then around 12:15 a.m. Monday, a 20-year-old man was shot in the face during a traffic dispute on 101st Avenue near 90th Street in Ozone Park, Queens, police said.

He was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

Back in Bedford-Stuyvesant, eight people — five women and three men — were shot on Dekalb Avenue near Marcus Garvey Boulevard, on the grounds of NYCHA’s Roosevelt Houses, around 12:30 a.m., according to sources.

"We have a large group of people gathered in front of 927 DeKalb listening to music," NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell said during an early-morning press conference. "We have approximately two shooters that come off of Pulaski Street, and fire into this crowd."

A 22-year-old woman was grazed in the nose, two women, 21 and 19, shot in the thigh, an 18-year-old woman struck in the shoulder, another 18-year-old woman hit in the stomach, two men, 23 and 27, shot in the shoulder, and an 18-year-old man blasted in the right hip, authorities said.

All were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

NYPD ESCORTS PENTAGON POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN STABBING ATTACK HOME BEFORE BROOKLYN FUNERAL

An officer from the 81st Precinct was down the block when he heard the shots, Chell said. Numerous 911 callers reported the gunfire, he said.

Three more people — including a 16-year-old boy — were shot at about 12:40 a.m. inside a Mercedes-Benz at Schenck Avenue and Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills, cops said.

The 16-year-old, who was shot in the head, is listed in critical condition, cops said.

The two other victims, an 18-year-old man blasted in the arm and a 19-year-old woman struck in the leg, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims were taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, cops said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests were immediately reported in the shootings.

"Listen, anytime there’s a shooting, it’s a red flag," Chell told reporters of the string of shootings. "Whether these are connected, we don’t believe so, but that remains to be seen also. And, you know, we’ll be working through that to see if there’s any connections."

This report originally appeared in the New York Post.