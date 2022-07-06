New York City man found with traumatic wounds dies, police seeking three men for questioning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City man who was found with significant head and face trauma late last month died of his injuries over the weekend and the suspects remain at large, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call of a robbery in progress on West 230th Street in the Kingsbridge neighborhood of the Bronx early in the morning of June 25.

Upon arrival, officers found a 51-year-old man lying on the ground, unconscious, and unresponsive with face and head trauma.

EMS transported the man to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, July 2.

The NYPD has released surveillance footage showing three unidentified males exiting a maroon Kia Optima with the New Jersey license plate D19-NWB. Police said the three men walked to the area where the victim was standing at the time of the incident. They are later seen re-entering the vehicle and driving away. The vehicle was last observed on West 207 Street in Manhattan later that day.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.