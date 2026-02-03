Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Crime

Four defendants, including 2 Venezuelans, used 115 stolen identities in massive food stamp fraud

Joel Vicioso Fernandez and three others allegedly used 115 stolen identities to stock the El Primo Restaurant using fraudulent SNAP benefits

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Walz, Ellison did not just ignore fraud, they retaliated against whistleblowers: Rep James Comer Video

Walz, Ellison did not just ignore fraud, they retaliated against whistleblowers: Rep James Comer

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., discusses the House Oversight Committee’s hearing concerning the alleged fraud scandal in Minnesota on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four people, including two Venezuelan citizens, used 115 stolen identities in a $1 million food stamps and pandemic unemployment fraud scheme, the Justice Department said Tuesday. 

Federal prosecutors said the suspects stole the identities from people all across the country, including six children to obtain supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and pandemic unemployment benefits from Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio Washington and Nevada.

The defendants were identified as Joel Vicioso Fernandez, 42, and Raul Fernandez Vicioso, 37, both of Fitchburg, Mass; and Roman Vequiz Fernandez, 32, and Coralba Albarracin Siniva, 24, both Venezuelan nationals living in Leominster, Mass.

JUDGE CLEARS WAY FOR MINNESOTA WELFARE FRAUD RINGLEADER TO FORFEIT PORSCHE, MILLIONS HELD IN ACCOUNTS

Raul Fernandez Vicioso seen shopping and EBT cards

Raul Fernandez Vicioso is seen shopping for food with fraudulently obtained EBT benefits, authorities said. Fernandez and three other defendants are charged with using more than 100 stolen identities to obtain food stamps and pandemic unemployment benefits.   (Justice Department)

All four purchased the stolen identities of 24 "households" in SNAP applications. The applicants, submitted in the names of over 100 people, were listed as living in two single-family apartments in Providence, R.I.

Raul Fernandez Vicioso, a Dominican citizen, and Joel Vicioso Fernandez allegedly used their own personal information to create fraudulent SNAP benefit accounts that were found commingled among the victim identities in the applications. 

The suspects also provided images of counterfeit passports and passport cards, with metadata that indicated the images were taken inside or within the immediate vicinity of El Primo Restaurant – a restaurant operated by Raul Fernandez Vicioso in Leominster, Mass., federal prosecutors said. 

The SNAP benefits were used to make bulk purchases of food items, including multiple-pound packages of chicken, beef and pork, at various local wholesalers and food markets to stock El Primo Restaurant, authorities said. 

PAM BONDI DISPATCHES FEDERAL PROSECUTORS TO MINNESOTA FOLLOWING SOMALI FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

DOJ seal

The Department of Justice seal is seen on a lectern ahead of a press conference announcing efforts against computer hacking and extortion at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC on November 28, 2018 (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"With their supplies obtained for free through fraudulent SNAP benefits, they prepared and then sold menu items at El Primo Restaurant at a complete profit, later wiring the fraud proceeds, among other places, to individuals living in Venezuela and the Dominican Republic," the Justice Department said. 

In addition, between April 2020 and December 2021, the four defendants allegedly collected $700,000 by submitting fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) applications in Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Nevada.

At least 29 different identities were allegedly used in PUA applications, all of which listed the address for El Primo Restaurant as the residential address. Around $276,021 in fraudulent PUA benefits were deposited into bank accounts held in the names of the El Primo Restaurant, Raul Fernandez Vicioso, Joel Vicioso Fernandez and other co-conspirators, prosecutors said. 

An EBT sign is displayed on the window of a grocery store

An EBT sign is displayed on the window of a grocery store on Oct. 30, 2025 in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During searches of Raul Fernandez Vicioso’s home and the restaurant, investigators found fraudulently obtained Massachusetts and Rhode Island EBT cards, fraudulent documents bearing a Providence address involved in the alleged scheme, printed ledgers and handwritten lists of more than 100 identities and SNAP-related mailings were recovered.

All four defendants are charged with conspiracy to use, transfer, acquire and possess SNAP benefits. Raul Fernandez Vicioso, 37, is charged with conspiracy to commit SNAP fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, SNAP benefit fraud, aiding and abetting and money laundering. 

The remaining three are charged with conspiracy to use, transfer, acquire and possess SNAP benefits. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue