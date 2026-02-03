Pro-ICE billboard lights up San Francisco streets ahead of Super Bowl LX

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An advertisement showing support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has appeared on a digital billboard in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX, which is expected to draw large crowds to the Bay Area later this week.

One of the ads displayed celebrated the federal agency in a football-themed tribute, saying "Defensive player of the year: ICE" alongside a photo of an agent holding a trophy.

Conservative nonprofit American Sovereignty, which funded the billboard, unveiled the ad on Jan. 30, coinciding with a previous announcement that it planned to launch a separate multimillion-dollar campaign promoting ICE and stronger border security.

"We are saluting the brave Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who work every day in defense of America with billboards and ads in San Francisco for #SuperBowlLX," the nonprofit said in a post on X. "Thank you, @ICEgov, for defending our country. #StandWithICE."

The digital billboard displayed a series of football‑themed messages in support of ICE, including "They can’t win without defense, neither can America" and "Cheering because the home team finally started investing in defense."

"Defense Wins Championships. It’s also critical for a safe nation," the nonprofit added in a post on social media.

The announcement came as the nonprofit said last week that it plans to launch a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign over the weekend to rally support for ICE. According to the group, two pro-ICE ads will run nationally, with additional emphasis on the District of Columbia, North Carolina, Michigan, and Georgia.

The Bay Area has historically been opposed to ICE operations. On Monday, dozens of people from community groups, immigrant rights organizations, and labor unions rallied in San Jose in protest of the agency.

The demonstrations come amid concern among local activists that ICE could increase its presence around Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and the surrounding area during Super Bowl week.

However, the NFL confirmed Tuesday that ICE agents will not be conducting immigration enforcement operations at the event.

"There are no planned ICE or immigration enforcement operations that are scheduled around the Super Bowl or any of the Super Bowl-related events," NFL Chief of Security, Cathy Lanier, spoke during a news conference.

Fox News’ Charles Creitz contributed to this report.