New York City man, 19, allegedly steals cab to drive to Six Flags, falls asleep and gets arrested: report

A New York City man allegedly stole a cab and tried to drive it to an amusement park, only to be arrested after falling asleep in the car.

Jonathan Gualpa, 19, took a taxi from the city and drove it to New Jersey, where he intended to go to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township. The amusement park isn't set to open for the season for another two weeks, according to the New York Post.

Police in Rochelle Park, N.J., roughly 20 miles northwest of the city, received a tip from the New York Police Department that a stolen taxi might be in the area after the vehicle's GPS was tracked.

Local investigators found Gualpa sleeping in the vehicle, which was reported on the side of the road. He is said to have told the authorities he was headed for Six Flags.

Gualpa was reportedly charged with receiving stolen property and released pending a court hearing.