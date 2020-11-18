Man slashes IHOP worker who asked him to wear a mask

A maskless man at a New York City IHOP restaurant is accused of slashing a worker after employees asked him to cover his face to meet coronavirus guidelines, police said Wednesday.

In surveillance video of the incident shared by NYPD Crimestoppers, the man appears to be arguing, then pulls a table out of the way and rushes them. It was recorded Tuesday evening in Jamaica, Queens.

SHOPPER TRASHES GROCERY STORE AFTER BEING ASKED TO WEAR MASK BY EMPLOYEES

The video has no sound, but it looks like the suspect is shouting and growing increasingly agitated.

At one point, he reaches back and someone hands him what looks like a folding knife. He opens and brandishes it, chasing the retreating employees deeper into the building.

Then he swings the knife at one of them, and although it’s hard to see in the video whether he makes contact, police said he injured a 40-year-old woman’s arm with the knife.

Investigators asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light grey sweatpants.

VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS BURGER KING CUSTOMER CONFRONT MAN ARGUING WITH EMPLOYEES OVER FACE MASK

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Customers have attacked store or restaurant workers before after being asked to mask up during the coronavirus pandemic.

In October, two sisters are accused of stabbing a store security guard 27 times in Chicago after he asked them to use face coverings and hand sanitizer. He survived, and they were arrested at the scene.