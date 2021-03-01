Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Girl, 4, found alone on NYC sidewalk is still unclaimed three days later

For now, she's being cared for by New York City's Administration for Children's Services

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Three days after the New York City police officers discovered a four-year-old girl apparently alone and roaming the streets of New York City, officials said Monday her parents or guardians have still not come forward to claim her.

The girl, who told police her name is Sidaya, remains in the care of New York City's Administration for Children's Services roughly three days after New York Police Department officers spotted her just after 12 a.m. Saturday, alone at the corner of East 156 Street and Prospect Avenue in the Bronx, police said.

Surveillance video shared on the NYPD's Twitter early Sunday shows a person who appears to be a woman walking ahead as the girl crosses the street alone. The woman then stops to let the child catch up before proceeding ahead.

According to the New York Post, the footage was taken approximately 10 minutes before police discovered Sidaya.

It's unclear what role this woman plays, or whether she was a Good Samaritan or the child's guardian who then left her, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information in connection with Sidaya to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

