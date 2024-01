Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A construction accident involving a boom truck at a New York City construction site on Tuesday afternoon left at least five people injured, according to the Fire Department (FDNY).

FDNY rescue crews responded to 3880 9th Ave. just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to initial reports of a "crane collapse."

FDNY crews determined it was not a crane collapse but a smaller boom truck.

Four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and another with non-life-threatening injuries, FDNY said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Earlier Tuesday, the FDNY and the city's Department of Buildings issued a weather advisory amid a major storm that was expected to bring flooding rainfall and damaging winds.