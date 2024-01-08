Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands reports total power outage on St. Croix

Blackout followed power generation loss at Estate Richmond plant

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. Virgin Islands reported an island-wide power outage on St. Croix on Monday that forced officials to close schools and government offices.

RESIDENTS IN ST. CROIX SUE GOVERNMENT OVER WATER CONTAMINATED WITH LEAD AND COPPER

The islands’ Water and Power Authority said in a statement that there was a loss of power generation at the Estate Richmond power plant around dawn.

North America Fox News graphic

An island-wide power outage has been reported on St. Croix, the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands. (Fox News)

Officials updated their statement in the afternoon to say that generation was lost again as crews worked to fix the problem.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Island-wide power outages have become increasingly common in St. Croix, where more than 41,000 people live. Officials have said the largest generator is inefficient and runs solely on diesel, and that the smaller units are older, not frequently maintained and not able to withstand the additional load when the largest one fails.