New York City bus pierced by bullet during shooting narrowly misses rider: Report

A New York City public transit bus carrying more than two dozen passengers has been struck by gunfire – with a bullet coming within inches of a rider, reports say.

Sources close to the investigation tell Fox News Digital that the incident unfolded as two individuals were shooting at each other Sunday afternoon in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood.

"[The bullet] could have killed a woman sitting right there, or the bus operator, who is understandably very shaken up and traumatized," Richie Davis, vice president and chief of staff for Local 100 of the Transit Workers Union, told the New York Post.

"This is at least the fourth time in six months that a bus was struck by gunfire," he added. "It’s dangerous out there, too dangerous, and our bus operators are defenseless."

"Some of them are asking for bullet-proof vests," Davis also said.

Photos taken by the New York Post show a bullet lodged in the side of the bus near its door. Around 30 passengers were onboard at the time of the shooting, the newspaper reported.

The NYPD says it received multiple 911 calls following the shooting near the busy intersection of 125th St and Lexington Ave.

"Upon arrival, Police discovered an occupied M101 MTA bus with gunfire damage. There are no injuries reported at this time," investigators said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "No arrests, and no description of any perpetrators. The investigation is ongoing."

A surveillance video purportedly showing the shooting unfold depicts people scrambling as the bus rounds a corner, according to the New York Post.

"I was paralyzed," a food worker and witness told the newspaper. "It all happened so fast. I just crouched behind the counter. Everything happened so fast."