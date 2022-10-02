Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

New York City 15-year-old shot during argument in the Bronx, police searching for two suspects

The 15-year-old was shot in the ankle, according to the New York City Police Department

By Paul Best | Fox News
The NYPD is searching for two suspects accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during an argument on a Bronx street on Friday evening. 

The teen was struck once in his ankle and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. 

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. in the Bronx neighborhood of Castle Hill. The teen got into a "verbal dispute" with the two suspects before one of them opened fire. 

Both suspects fled the scene. One of them was described as a male in his 20s with a medium complexion, wearing a gray du-rag, black sweatshirt, and gray jeans. The other suspect was a male in his 20s with a light complexion, wearing a black sweatshirt and dark jeans. 

    Both suspects fled the scene after shooting according to the NYPD.  (NYPD)

Overall crime is up 28.4% so far this year throughout the Bronx, though shootings are down 14.4%, according to NYPD data. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 