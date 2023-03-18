Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

New York carjacking suspects crash into bus full of children while fleeing police: Video

The New York suspects allegedly carjacked a 51-year-old woman at knifepoint

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
New York carjacking suspects crash into school bus full of children during police chase.mp4 Video

New York carjacking suspects crash into school bus full of children during police chase.mp4

Two suspects fleeing police in a Jeep were captured on video slamming into a bus carrying 17 children and then continuing to flee on foot. Credit: Raymond Gonzalez via Storyful

Two suspects in New York were arrested this week after crashing a Jeep they allegedly stole at knife point into a school bus full of children while being chased by police.

Police in Rochester, New York say two suspects stole a red jeep at knife point from a 51-year-old female before being spotted by officers who tried to make a traffic stop, Fox 5 New York reported this week

During the stop, police told the suspects to exit the vehicle but the driver instead put the vehicle in reverse, slammed into one of the police cars, and took off.

Bystander Raymond Gonzalez heard the sirens and pulled out his phone in time to record the Jeep flying the wrong way down a street before crashing into the school bus that was carrying 17 children.

VIDEO SHOWS 'GOOD SAMARITAN' HELPING NYPD TAKE DOWN ARMED SUSPECT

Raymond Gonzalez captured video of two carjacking suspects crashing into a bus while fleeing from police

Raymond Gonzalez captured video of two carjacking suspects crashing into a bus while fleeing from police (Raymond Gonzalez via Storyful)

The two suspects then jumped out of the car and fled on foot.

Officers can be seen on the video chasing one of the suspects and yelling at him to "get on the ground" before eventually apprehending him

NEW YORK MAN WHO SUPPORTED ISIS ARRESTED IN ALLEGED PLOT TO KILL COPS, MAYOR DURING ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Maliq McCullough, 20, and Adeosun Hughes, 23, were arrested and charged

Maliq McCullough, 20, and Adeosun Hughes, 23, were arrested and charged (Raymond Gonzalez via Storyful)

"Thankfully, the driver and every student was uninjured as a result of the crash," the Rochester Police Department said in a statement. "The city school district was advised of the accident and made arrangements to have each student transported home."

The suspects were identified as Maliq McCullough, 20, and Adeosun Hughes, 23, and both were charged for the involvement in the incident. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

City skyline and the Genesee River in Rochester. 

City skyline and the Genesee River in Rochester.  (Photo by: John Greim/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

McCullough is facing charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and both third and fourth-degree larceny while Hughes has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.