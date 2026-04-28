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Witnesses recount chaos at WHCA Dinner after shooting, Secret Service agents drew guns to evacuate Trump

Michael Duncan of the 'Ruthless' podcast described agents with guns drawn rushing toward the stage

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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Inside the White House Correspondents Dinner Chaos Video

Inside the White House Correspondents Dinner Chaos

Michael Duncan and John Ashbrook recount their WHCD experience to Holmes and Smug on the ‘Ruthless’ podcast.

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Witnesses inside the ballroom described a scene of chaos as the Secret Service rushed to get President Donald Trump and other high-ranking officials to safety during the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

Michael Duncan, a host of the "Ruthless" podcast, described the moment he saw law enforcement run toward the stage over the weekend.

"Secret Service came and stacked up, running towards the stage, guns drawn and everything," Duncan said in the "Ruthless" episode posted Tuesday. "Get Trump out, get JD out, get the whole dais out."

He said law enforcement officers rushed in, trying to escort the president and Vice President JD Vance, along with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other Cabinet members, to safety. As the event unfolded, Duncan said he realized no one was coming to help him during the chaos.

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"As they started pulling out more people, I was like, ‘I guess I don’t have an escort. I guess I’m just here by my lonesome,’" the host said jokingly.

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Duncan's "Ruthless" co-host Josh Holmes laughed and played off the joke, adding, "Hey, where’s my guy?" Duncan responded with, "I didn't know I needed a guy. Everybody's got a guy!"

Trump speaks in White House briefing room after event cancellation.

President Donald Trump spoke during a press conference in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C., after the cancellation of the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner following a reported shooting. (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

Cole Allen, 31, is accused of opening fire at the Washington Hilton hotel over the weekend. He is facing three federal charges, including attempting to assassinate the president, transporting firearms across state lines and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

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Trump was whisked away from the hotel after the shots rang out. It’s the same hotel where, more than 40 years ago, a gunman attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

RFK Jr. escorted out by Secret Service after shooting at event.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was escorted out by Secret Service agents after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump attended the annual event. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

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This was the first time Trump attended the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner as president during either term. In televised comments from the White House briefing room after the shooting, Trump vowed that the event will be rescheduled.

"This was an event dedicated to freedom of speech that was supposed to bring together members of both parties with members of the press, and in a certain way it did, because the fact that they just unified," Trump said. "I saw a room that was just totally unified. It was, in one way, very beautiful, a very beautiful thing to see."

U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that she feels federal prosecutors have a "solid case" against the suspect, adding, "It’s very clear what his intent was… it was to kill the president."

Jeanine Pirro says WHCA Dinner shooter suspect wanted to ‘kill the president’ Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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