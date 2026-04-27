Charlamagne blames Trump for heated rhetoric amid WCHA Dinner fallout

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Following Saturday’s shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, "The Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne Tha God suggested that President Donald Trump himself is "the drama."

"People always ask if we’re going to tone down the violent rhetoric toward Trump," Charlamagne said. "Stop it. I’m sick of that narrative. I need every media personality to direct that energy and that question to one person and one person only: Donald J. Trump. At what point do people simply say, ‘Hey Trump, you’re the drama?’"

The suspect in the shooting told law enforcement after his arrest Saturday night that he intended to target Trump administration officials, senior federal law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.

The incident adds to a growing list of threats against President Donald Trump, including two confirmed assassination attempts and a recent incident involving an armed intruder at Mar-a-Lago .

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, told reporters during a press briefing on Monday, "Those who constantly falsely label and slander the president as a fascist, as a threat to democracy, and compare him to Hitler to score political points, are fueling this kind of violence."

"The left-wing cult of hatred against the president and all of those who support him and work for him has gotten multiple people hurt and killed, and it almost did so again this weekend."

The White House provided a response to Fox News Digital on the statements made by Charlamagne, "Vile political rhetoric like this is extremely dangerous and life-threatening. It’s unhinged commentary like Charlamagne Tha God’s that inspires political violence, and he should be especially mortified of his words given this weekend’s egregious attempt against the President and others in his administration."

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Authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Allen, of Torrance, Calif., adding that he prepared a manifesto outlining his intent and shared anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric on social media.

The White House said Sunday that Allen’s brother contacted the New London Police Department in Connecticut prior to the shooting, reporting that Allen had sent family members an alleged manifesto outlining his intent to target administration officials.

Officials also said Allen’s social media included anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric. Trump, speaking on Fox News’ "The Sunday Briefing," described Allen as "a very troubled guy," citing the manifesto.

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Fox News' Amanda Macias and Eric Mack contributed to this report.