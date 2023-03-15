Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana
Published

New technology project focuses on Gulf of Mexico wind power

Shell has invested $10M in Louisiana offshore wind power project

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An energy industry giant and a Louisiana company plan a research and training project to develop offshore wind power technology for the Gulf of Mexico, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Monday.

Shell will invest $10 million with New Orleans-based Gulf Wind Technology for the project to develop wind power generation products designed to operate in the Gulf.

"Wind resources in the Gulf region are more variable than what you find on the east coast where most of US offshore wind development activity is currently happening," James Martin, the CEO of Gulf Wind Technology, said in a news release, noting the challenges of seasonal hurricane conditions and moderate average wind speeds.

SHELL TO INVEST $10M IN LOUISIANA OFFSHORE WIND INITIATIVE

A new technology project plan formed by an energy industry giant and a Louisiana company focuses on wind power for the Gulf of Mexico. 

A new technology project plan formed by an energy industry giant and a Louisiana company focuses on wind power for the Gulf of Mexico. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Shell Gulf Wind Technology Accelerator’s first turbine is expected to be ready for demonstration as early as next year.

Authorities say the project will benefit from state incentives including a $375,000 award and eligibility for the state tax exemption program for new and expanding businesses.

The Shell Gulf Wind Technology Accelerator will also house an offshore wind workforce education and training program. Based at the Avondale Global Gateway facilities in Jefferson Parish, the project is expected to create 30 new jobs with an average annual salary of $83,000.