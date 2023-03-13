Shell to invest $10M in Louisiana offshore wind initiative

An energy industry giant and a Louisiana company plan a research and training project to develop offshore wind power technology for the Gulf of Mexico, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Monday.

Shell will invest $10 million with New Orleans-based Gulf Wind Technology for the project to develop wind power generation products designed to operate in the Gulf.

"Wind resources in the Gulf region are more variable than what you find on the east coast where most of US offshore wind development activity is currently happening," James Martin, the CEO of Gulf Wind Technology, said in a news release, noting the challenges of seasonal hurricane conditions and moderate average wind speeds.

The Shell Gulf Wind Technology Accelerator’s first turbine is expected to be ready for demonstration as early as next year.

Authorities say the project will benefit from state incentives including a $375,000 award and eligibility for the state tax exemption program for new and expanding businesses.

The Shell Gulf Wind Technology Accelerator will also house an offshore wind workforce education and training program. Based at the Avondale Global Gateway facilities in Jefferson Parish, the project is expected to create 30 new jobs with an average annual salary of $83,000.