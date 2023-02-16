Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

New Orleans judge acquitted of tax fraud charges

Judge Ernestine Anderson-Trahan allegedly failed to report income for legal work

Associated Press
A New Orleans judge facing federal tax-fraud charges has been acquitted in the case.

2nd City Court Judge Ernestine Anderson-Trahan had been charged with four counts of falsifying her taxes, allegedly failing to report income for legal work and for officiating weddings. But after her November trial ended with a hung jury, her attorneys filed a motion to acquit, which U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown granted Tuesday, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Brown’s reasons — as well as the attorney’s motion for acquittal and the government’s opposition — will remain under seal until later this week, officials said.

A New Orleans judge has been charged with four counts of falsifying her taxes. She was acquitted for allegedly failing to report income for legal work.

"To put it shortly, it’s a good day for her," defense attorney T.C. Wicker told the newspaper.

After her indictment, the Louisiana Supreme Court suspended Anderson-Trahan from the bench. It was unclear when she would be reinstated to the court, which handles small claims and evictions in Algiers.

"I’m thrilled for Judge Trahan," Wicker said. "She’s maintained her innocence throughout the whole process. To receive this order from the court, which was thorough and well-reasoned, was huge for her."