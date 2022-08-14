Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Abortion
Published

Louisiana Supreme Court denies appeal challenging abortion ban

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said he was pleased with the ruling

By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a win for pro-life advocates, the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected an appeal in the continued legal fight regarding the state’s abortion law, meaning the ban will remain in effect.

The ruling, which was handed down Friday, comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, allowing states to make their own abortion laws, thus forcing Louisiana's three clinics to rely on rulings and temporary restraining orders to continue operations. Providers had hoped the latest decision would allow them to resume abortion services.

"While it is disappointing that four of the seven justices, without any written explanation, issued a ruling that will effectively deny critical care to women throughout Louisiana, the litigation continues, and we are confident we can affect meaningful change," Joanna Wright, an attorney for the plaintiff, said.

NEW ORLEANS WOMAN CHARGED WITH STABBING TWO TODDLERS, LEAVING ONE DEAD

The Louisiana Supreme Court rejected an appeal in the continued legal fight regarding the state’s abortion law, meaning the ban will remain in effect.

The Louisiana Supreme Court rejected an appeal in the continued legal fight regarding the state’s abortion law, meaning the ban will remain in effect. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Louisiana's trigger law, designed to take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, prohibits abortion in the state and does not allow exceptions for rape or incest.

Plaintiffs challenging the state's ban acknowledge abortions can now be prohibited but contest that the law’s provisions are contradictory and unconstitutionally vague.

State Judge Donald Johnson issued a preliminary injunction on July 21, allowing clinics to continue offering abortions while the lawsuit pertaining to the ban on the procedure is battled out in court. 

IDAHO SUPREME COURT: ABORTION BANS WILL BE ALLOWED TO TAKE EFFECT AMID CHALLENGES

Friday's ruling comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Friday's ruling comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

But just days later, abortions were stopped after a state appeals court ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a defendant in the case. A "suspensive" appeal was granted and Johnson was ordered to reinstate enforcement of the abortion restrictions.

The plaintiffs made an unsuccessful appeal of the 1st Circuit Court’s ruling to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry talks to reporters outside the Supreme Court on Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry talks to reporters outside the Supreme Court on Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. ((AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Landry lauded Friday's ruling in a Twitter post, saying he was "pleased with the Court’s decision and will continue fighting to end this legal circus."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.