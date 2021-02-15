New Mexico police officer run over outside of a Sonic Drive-In

The Las Cruces Police Department has launched an investigation Monday evening after one of its officers was struck by a motorist who accelerated away from a New Mexico Sonic Drive-In.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at the Sonic Drive-In located at 2925 North Main Street.

Preliminary information gathered during the investigation indicates officers were conducting a welfare check on a motorist and deemed it was necessary to take the individual into custody. Police also said that they believe at least one round was fired during the incident.

The officer has been rushed to a local hospital and is suffering a serious leg injury. There is currently no update on the officer's condition.

The motorist's vehicle was later located by police in a west Las Cruces neighborhood.

The suspect has not been located, but police are looking to speak with 40-year-old Mark James Esquibel in relation to the incident.

Police are asking that anyone with information on Esquibel's whereabouts should immediately call the department at (575) 526-0795.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.