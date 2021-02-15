Expand / Collapse search
Capitol Protests
Capitol Police Union delivers 'overwhelming vote' of no confidence

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The U.S. Capitol Police Labor Union on Monday delivered an "overwhelming vote of No Confidence" on the senior leadership of the U.S. Capitol Police.

The vote comes after the Executive Board of the Capitol Police Union last week called for its members to consider a vote of no confidence following the senior leadership’s mishandling of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

The Board said it decided to hold a vote after reviewing the events on and leading up to the events of Jan. 6, which resulted in the deaths of six people and approximately 140 Capitol and Metropolitan Police officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

