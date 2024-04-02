New Mexico middle school placed on lockdown as illegal immigrants are arrested just off campus

A middle school in southern New Mexico was placed on lockdown after illegal migrants were apprehended just outside the school, a Border Patrol spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

On March 27, around 8:42 a.m., agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Station were notified by Sunland Park Police Department regarding a group of six individuals outside Santa Teresa Middle School.

Border Patrol officials said the agents responded and apprehended the individuals, who were determined to be undocumented migrants.

"The apprehended individuals were transported to Santa Teresa Station for processing under Title 8 authority," Border Patrol officials said. "Neither Border Patrol agents nor the apprehended individuals entered school property."

As a precautionary measure, the school sheltered in place temporarily when they observed Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement in close proximity to the school, officials said.

"Agents are always mindful of the safety and wellbeing of not only migrants, but the public at large, especially in and around schools near the border in this area," the border patrol spokesperson said.

A Santa Teresa Middle School mom, who did not want to be identified, told KOAT 7 News she gets nervous for her child's safety.

"At first, I was scared with every notification from the school that they're on lockdown. As a parent, you're going to get worried," the mom said.

The Gadsden Independent School District issued a statement to KOAT thanking the Border Patrol for their swift action.

"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the U.S. Border Patrol agents and the officers of the Sunland Park Police Department for their swift and professional response to this situation. Thanks to their efforts, the safety and security of our students and staff were maintained throughout the incident," the school district said.

According to Border Patrol, they see nearly 1,000 migrant encounters a day in the El Paso Sector, with the most happening near Santa Teresa and Sunland Park.

"Being that those schools are so close to the border. The proximity of the border, these types of events happen weekly," said Refugio Corrales, a spokesperson with U.S. Border Patrol.

KOAT reported that they discovered an area called "The Anarpa Gap," which is an opening in the border wall about five miles from the school.

"A lot of people in that area that try to evade arrest from our apprehensions do have a criminal history or have immigration issues. So that's the reason why they just take off running and go through locations they're not even familiar with," Corrales said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Gadsden Independent School District for comment.