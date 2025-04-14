New Mexico man charged with Tesla, local GOP arson attacks: 'Crimes have consequences,' AG Bondi says

A New Mexico man has been charged with recent arson attacks on a Tesla dealership and a local Republican Party building, the Justice Department said Monday.

Jamison Wagner, 40, an Albuquerque resident, was arrested over the weekend after authorities found "substantial evidence" linking him to the attacks while searching his home. He is charged with two counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives and will remain in custody pending a detention hearing.

"Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences."

The attack on the Tesla facility happened on Feb. 9 when the Tesla Albuquerque Showroom was targeted in an arson attack. Two Tesla vehicles were involved in the fire, with one left significantly damaged.

FBI INVESTIGATING AFTER WASHINGTON TESLA CHARGING STATION DAMAGED FOLLOWING ‘LOUD NOISE’

At the back of the building, authorities found graffiti spray-painted in red and black paint and six other vehicles, which included the phrases "Die Elon," "Tesla Nazi Inc," and "Die Tesla Nazi," along with swastika symbols, authorities said.

A suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing black clothing and a mask, and carrying a white box. On March 30, a second arson attack happened at the Republican Party New Mexico (RPNM) office.

That attack significantly damaged the front door and entry of the building. At the scene, investigators collected shattered glass and metal lids from what appeared to be two to three separate glass containers.

Two of the lids had a handwritten capital "I" or "H," similar in appearance to the letter found on the lid of the glass container at the Tesla scene, authorities said.

At the time of the attack, the New Mexico GOP said the arson was part of a "disturbing pattern of politically motivated violence that has plagued our country—fueled in part by the silence and implicit encouragement from progressive leaders who refuse to condemn these acts."

New Mexico GOP Chairwoman Amy Barela thanks law enforcement for their work on the case.

"We are grateful to the FBI and ATF for their diligent work in apprehending the individual responsible for these heinous acts,"

Barela said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The attack on our headquarters was not just an attack on a building; it was an attack on the democratic process and the values we hold dear. We are relieved that no one was harmed and are committed to ensuring that justice is served."

"Let this send a clear message to anyone who may be considering similar acts: you will be found, and you will be held accountable," she added. "Attempting to silence through violence, intimidation, or threats is not how the Republican Party — or any freedom-loving American — negotiates. We stand strong in the face of hate, and we will continue to defend our right to participate freely and safely in the political process."

Graffiti with the phrase "ICE=KKK" was found on the building wall. Security video captured a white sedan approaching the building. Someone got out of the vehicle and a flash of light was spotted before the suspect drove away, federal prosecutors said.

ELON MUSK CONDEMNS VIOLENT ATTACKS IN TESLA AS A ‘FUNDAMENTAL CASE OF TERRORISM’

Investigators determined the car was a Hyundai Accent between the years 2012 and 2015. They also determined that homemade incendiary devices utilizing glass containers and flammable liquids were used in both attacks.

Wagner matched the physical description of the suspects at both scenes and owns a white 2015 Hyundai Accent, prosecutors said.

During a search of his home, the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) found multiple pieces of evidence linking him to the Arsons, including a jar with a green gingham-style lid similar to one found at the RPNM fire scene, along with several jars marked with handwritten capital letters "I" or "H," black and red spray paint and blue styrofoam egg cartons consistent with the polystyrene material found in the improvised napalm used in the Tesla fire, among others.

FBI Director Kash Patel said evidence at the scene "strongly suggests that this weekend, our brave agents prevented further planned arson attacks."

Tesla facilities have been targeted for violence in recent months over Elon Musk, its CEO, and his work with the Trump administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hurling firebombs is not political protest," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said. "It is a dangerous felony that we will prosecute to the maximum extent. The impressive work by law enforcement in New Mexico sends a clear message to perpetrators of all of the shameful attacks on Tesla facilities and political establishments: we are coming for you, you can’t hide, and you will do serious jail time to pay for your crimes."