New Mexico driver arrested in death of passenger after driving into floodwater

A Guadalupita man has been arrested for driving a pickup truck into floodwaters in Mora, allegedly leading to the death of his passenger, authorities said Tuesday.

New Mexico State Police said 30-year-old John Vasquez has been booked into the San Miguel County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and fleeing an accident with knowledge of death or great bodily harm.

Police say officers received a call Sunday about witnesses seeing a pickup truck being swept away by floodwaters.

Rescue personnel say Vasquez exited the vehicle and received first aid for minor injuries.

The truck was later recovered with the body of 64-year-old Benjamin Torres of Guadalupita inside and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said officers questioned Vasquez at his home and he allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before driving the truck into the floodwaters.

It was unclear Tuesday if Vasquez has an attorney yet who can speak on his behalf about the case.