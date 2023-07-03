New Mexico authorities search for vandals who trashed a mosque multiple times over recent weeks

Authorities are investigating after vandals trashed a mosque in eastern New Mexico multiple times over recent weeks.

Police in Portales said they have had reports of damage that is similar at other vacant buildings in the area. Chief Christopher Williams told television station KRQE that while it's more than likely not a hate crime, officers were following up on possible leads and the area was being monitored.

"Our investigators are continuing to investigate this incident regardless of if it is or is not a hate crime," he said. "In New Mexico, if a crime is determined to be committed out of hate, then it is a sentencing enhancement and not a separate criminal charge."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a national advocacy group, issued a statement Friday condemning the vandalism. The group urged law enforcement to investigate a possible bias motive and to step up patrols around the Portales Islamic Center.

Ahmed Benssouda, the center's director, said vandals first put holes in the walls and ripped up a Quran and poured beer on it. He said they also destroyed furniture and left trash everywhere.

The vandals returned later and damaged the building’s air conditioning unit. On Thursday, he reported that vulgar language was spray-painted on a wall.

"I feel that, honestly, with the respect that this is an example of not caring about the law," he said.