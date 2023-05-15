Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
New Mexico authorities review damage after sidewalk sinkhole develops near a bridge

A man and his son were rescued after 2 women passing by the NM sinkhole heard calls for help

Associated Press
Authorities on Sunday were assessing the damage after a sidewalk sinkhole developed on a New Mexico bridge, resulting in the rescue of two pedestrians.

Los Lunas police said the city’s Main Street bridge over the Rio Grande remained closed due to the sinkhole under a sidewalk on the east side of the bridge.

"There’s culverts nearby that undermined the roadway and for that reason, it caused some areas to erode," New Mexico Department of Transportation District 3 spokeswoman Kimberly Gallegos said. "That’s when we started to realize that we had to get traffic off of this roadway."

Gallagos added that water levels are high and the culverts are being affected by that.

Albuquerque TV station KOAT said a man and his son were rescued Saturday night after two women passing by the sidewalk sinkhole heard someone calling for help.

A sinkhole has developed under a sidewalk near a bridge in Los Lunas, New Mexico. Authorities are now assessing the damage.

Several media reports Saturday night said the bridge partially collapsed, but authorities said that was not accurate.

New Mexico Department of Transportation officials were on the scene Sunday trying to determine the extent of the culvert damage on one of Valencia County's main roads.

Los Lunas Fire Chief John Gabaldon said a water line had to be shut off to prevent more problems if a pipe running through the sinkhole broke.

Gabaldon didn’t immediately know how many homes were affected by the water outage.

Los Lunas is about 24 miles south of Albuquerque.