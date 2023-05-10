Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin Gov. Evers signs carjacking, reckless driving crackdowns into law

Armed carjackers can face up to 60 years in prison under new guidelines

Associated Press
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed a pair of bipartisan bills Friday that would increase penalties for carjacking and reckless driving.

The bills come as part of a Republican-backed push to crack down on dangerous driving across the state but particularly in Milwaukee, where Mayor Cavalier Johnson has called rising rates of reckless driving a crisis. Evers signed the legislation at a Milwaukee church.

CARJACKING CRACKDOWN BILL PASSES WISCONSIN LEGISLATURE

The first bill designates carjacking as a formal crime. Until now, someone who uses force or threatens to use force to steal a vehicle can be charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Gov. Tony Evers during a speech

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed into law two bills imposing harsher legal penalties on carjackers and reckless drivers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The bill raises the maximum sentence from 40 years in prison to 60 years. Anyone who steals a car by force without using a weapon will still face up to 15 years in prison.

WISCONSIN GOV. EVERS SIGNS GOP-BACKED RECKLESS DRIVING IMPOUND BILL INTO LAW

The other bill doubles the fines and forfeitures for reckless driving. The range will increase to a maximum of $400 for a first offense to $1,000 for a subsequent offense. The maximum fine for reckless driving that causes bodily harm will increase to $4,000. Reckless drivers who cause great bodily harm will face up to six years in prison, up from the current maximum of three-and-a-half years.

Evers signed another bill in April that allows local governments to impound unsafe drivers' vehicles.

