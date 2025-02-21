New Los Angeles DA Nathan Hochman does not support overturning Menendez brothers' murder convictions

Los Angeles' newly-elected District Attorney Nathan Hochman said on Friday that he has asked the court to reject the Menendez brothers' request for a new trial.

This comes months after former District Attorney George Gascon cited new evidence in the form of a letter suggesting the brothers may have been abused by their father as a reason for a new trial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hochman cited issues with the evidence, claiming it didn't meet the standard for a new trial.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were found guilty in the 1989 killing of their parents and sentenced to life in prison without parole.