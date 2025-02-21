Expand / Collapse search
Crime

New Los Angeles DA Nathan Hochman does not support overturning Menendez brothers' murder convictions

District Attorney George Gascon cited new evidence of possible abuse as a reason for a new trial

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Menendez brothers case will 'reach the right decision,' LA district attorney says

Menendez brothers case will ‘reach the right decision,’ LA district attorney says

Los Angeles district attorney Nathan Hochman joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss the latest news from the Menendez brothers' case.

Los Angeles' newly-elected District Attorney Nathan Hochman said on Friday that he has asked the court to reject the Menendez brothers' request for a new trial. 

This comes months after former District Attorney George Gascon cited new evidence in the form of a letter suggesting the brothers may have been abused by their father as a reason for a new trial.

Menendez brothers mug shots

FILE - This combination of two booking photos provided by the California Department of Corrections shows Erik Menendez, left, and Lyle Menendez.  (California Dept. of Corrections via AP, File)

Hochman cited issues with the evidence, claiming it didn't meet the standard for a new trial. 

Lyle and Erik Menendez were found guilty in the 1989 killing of their parents and sentenced to life in prison without parole.