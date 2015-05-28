New Justice Department watchdog report examines FBI's use of Patriot Act authorities

A new watchdog report examines how the FBI has gathered records under the same section of federal law that's also been used to authorize the collection of bulk telephone records.

A Justice Department inspector general report looks at how the FBI has used its authority under Section 215 of the Patriot Act between the years 2007 and 2009.

It is the third such inspector general review in the last decade.

The latest report says the FBI has satisfied earlier recommendations for improvement. But it also says the Justice Department took much too long to develop required procedures for the handling of information that it obtains.

Section 215 is set to expire on June 1. Congress is currently debating its future.