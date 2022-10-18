New Jersey woman charged after 2-year-old son killed by fentanyl overdose, officials say

A New Jersey woman has been arrested and charged with the death of her 2-year-old son, who had a "significant amount of fentanyl" in his system when he died, authorities said.

Natalie Sabie, 34, was taken into police custody last week and charged with aggravated manslaughter, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of fentanyl, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Sabie found the child unresponsive in a Lacey Township home on Sept. 7, authorities said. First responders tried rendering aid but were unsuccessful.

The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

"The investigation also revealed that the child had access to illegal narcotics while in his mother’s care, and that two other minor children resided in the home at the time," prosecutors said.

A toxicology report given to prosecutors last week revealed the child had fentanyl in his system when he died. His manner of death was determined to be acute fentanyl intoxication, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.