New Jersey teen brothers pronounced dead after drowning in school pool

Two New Jersey teenage brothers fatally drowned in a local school pool in Bayonne.

Police responded to the incident Wednesday night at Lincoln Community School, where they found the two unresponsive teens in the pool during family swim time.

Three lifeguards were on duty at the time, Fox 5 New York reports. A lifeguard jumped in to the deep end of the pool to pull the teens out and began to administer CPR.

The brothers, ages 19 and 16, were taken to Bayonne Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

"Two brothers, one a recent graduate of Bayonne High School and the other a current Bayonne High School junior, passed away. They both were at the Lincoln Community School pool last evening and tragically drowned," Superintendent John J. Niesz said in a statement on the district's website.

"The incident remains under investigation by the Bayonne Police Department. Investigations and reports are also being conducted by the school district, school insurance carrier, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)," said Niesz.

Niesz also added that an independent investigator will be commissioned to look into the incident.

A fundraiser has been started on behalf of the family.

The Lincoln Community School pool is closed indefinitely.