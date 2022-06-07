New Jersey police arrest possible serial groping suspect after girl, 17, grabbed in parking lot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey authorities have arrested a man accused of groping a 17-year-old female on June 2, and he may be tied to several other "sexual contact cases," according to police.

The Princeton Police Department's Detective Bureau on Tuesday arrested Melecio Xecchay, who faces charges of attempted criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

The 17-year-old victim told Princeton police that the suspect approached her from behind around 9:20 a.m. as she was entering her vehicle in a parking lot "and grabbed her left leg in an apparent attempt to grab her buttocks" before fleeing toward the Princeton Cemetery.

Police believe the incident may be related to "several open criminal sexual cases" that the Detective Bureau is currently investigating.

Princeton police are investigating 12 similar sexual assault allegations dating back to 2016, many of which involve teenage girls, including a 15-year-old, according to NJ.com.

The department released a sketch of the potential suspect in 2017.

The majority of the 12 incidents occurred on the east side of Princeton, the outlet reported.

Authorities will release additional information when it becomes available. Police are asking anyone with information about the June 2 incident or related incidents to contact 609-921-2100, extension 1832.