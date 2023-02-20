Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey officials seek investigation into security at basketball match stabbing

Khalil Glanton of Trenton, NJ, was stabbed Thursday in a local arena

Associated Press
Officials in New Jersey's capital city are calling for an investigation into security measures at an arena where a man was stabbed to death during a high school basketball game last week.

NEW JERSEY MAN FATALLY STABBED AT ARENA HOSTING BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Officials in Trenton, New Jersey, are calling for an investigation into security measures at an arena where a fatal stabbing occurred during a high school basketball game.

Mercer County prosecutors say Khalil Glanton, 23, of Trenton, was stabbed multiple times at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday and was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly afterward.

VERMONT SCHOOL BANS BASKETBALL SPECTATORS AFTER 60-YEAR-OLD'S BRAWL DEATH

The Trenton City Council, which said Monday that most of its members were at the game, called for "a full and thorough investigation" by the county improvement authority into security measures that night and throughout the tournament. The council also wants Trenton police to investigate "any possible security breakdowns or breaches."

Mayor W. Reed Gusciora earlier called for the county to look into security breaches at the arena, saying officials must ensure adequate training for all county personnel "who operate a metal detector." Gusciora vowed additional security for the first round of the NJSIAA tournament on Tuesday at Trenton Central High School.