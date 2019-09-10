New Jersey man accused of breaking into Taylor Swift’s home did ‘doughnuts’ on Trump golf course, police say

A New Jersey man who police say broke into Taylor Swift’s beachfront mansion in Rhode Island last month is accused of driving his car onto President Trump’s Bedminster golf course and doing doughnuts, or spins, that caused at least $20,000 in damage.

Authorities were called to the Trump National Golf Course at least twice this month, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson said in a statement.

An employee first reported seeing a car playing loud music and doing spins at the 11th hole about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, Robertson said. A car did more such maneuvers on the 13th green on Sunday, he said. Both incidents caused cumulative damage of roughly $20,000.

An investigation determined the vehicle was a 2006 Ford Focus belonging to 26-year-old Richard Joseph McEwan, the suspect who also allegedly broke into Swift’s Rhode Island home, Robertson said.

A Trump Organization spokesperson told nj.com that McEwan “will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Bedminster Police could not be reached for comment.

When authorities apprehended McEwan in Swift’s beachfront home, he told cops he’d taken off his shoes “to be polite,” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said.