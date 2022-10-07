New Haven police officer shot while responding to car accident

Police say a New Haven officer was wounded in a gunfight while responding to a car crash early Friday, and they're looking for the shooter.

The officer has been released from a hospital and is recovering from wounds in the ear and shoulder, police said.

The confrontation happened around 1:30 a.m. on Chapel Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

The officer was answering a call about a crash when someone involved in it started to run off, police said.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson told reporters that the officer tried to stop the fleeing person, and the two traded fire. It's unclear whether the person was wounded, though Jacobson said police don't believe so at the moment.

"The fact that this person shot at a police officer is troubling, and we’re going to do everything possible to get this person in custody," Jacobson said.

The officer's name hasn't been released.