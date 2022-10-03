Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut
Published

Moose on the loose: CT police and fire department free moose from fence

Mating season brings moose out of the woods in CT

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after some quick-acting rescuers helped to free it from a fence.

The Connecticut State Environmental Police received a call at around midnight about a moose stuck in Barkhamsted, northwest of Hartford. Local fire department personnel and state police responded early Saturday to find the animal not impaled on the structure but unable to get its belly and rear legs over the top.

COUPLE SPOTS RARE WHITE ‘GHOST’ MOOSE CROSSING HIGHWAY

They cut off and removed one end of a panel of the fence and that allowed the moose to push the remaining part to the ground and walk through.

Moose sightings are more typical in September and October because they are typically more active during their mating season.

Moose sightings are more typical in September and October because they are typically more active during their mating season.

The rescue came on the heels of several recent sightings in the state that prompted the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection issued an advisory to motorists last week to be on the lookout for moose.

MOOSE SPOTTED BY POLICE RUNNING THROUGH BOSTON SUBURBS

There are only about 100 moose in Connecticut, according to DEEP, but they become more active during their breeding season in September and October.