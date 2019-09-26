New Hampshire mom claims daughter's teacher cut hair as punishment

A New Hampshire mother this week said her daughter’s middle school teacher should be fired after he allegedly cut the girl's hair because she wouldn't stop playing with it, according to a report.

Jillian Miglionico, of Somersworth, said the teacher grabbed her daughter's hair and used scissors to cut off three inches, WMUR reported.

“I don’t want this man around my child,” she told WMUR. “My daughter wasn’t even the one to report the incident because she was, like, scared and embarrassed."

She said the teacher told her daughter, "'If you don’t stop playing with your hair, I’m going to cut your hair off.' And she was like, 'No you can't do that.' He said, 'Oh yeah? Watch me."

She told WMUR the principal called her Monday after a teacher's aide reported the incident.

The teacher missed about three days while the school investigated, Miglionico said.

“Now he’s back in school and they put her right back in his classroom so it’s basically like a total disregard to her,” she added.

The superintendent said his office is investigating.