Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire to install over 700 overdose kits in public places

'NaloxBoxes' will be placed in public locations throughout the Granite State

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New Hampshire is planning to distribute more than 700 drug overdose reversal kits in various public locations throughout the state.

FDA APPROVES OVERDOSE REVERSAL DRUG, FIRST RESPONDERS SAY IT COULD SAVE LIVES

The "NaloxBoxes" provide access to naloxone, medication approved to reverse opioid overdoses.

New Hampshire plans to distribute "NaloxBox" overdose reversal kits to  over 700 public locations statewide.

New Hampshire plans to distribute "NaloxBox" overdose reversal kits to  over 700 public locations statewide.

Any business or community entity is eligible to request a NaloxBox unit to install in an accessible and highly visible area, the state Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release on Tuesday.

NEVADA SENATE DEBATES HARSHER FENTANYL PENALTIES IN RESPONSE TO LARGEST OVERDOSE CRISIS IN US HISTORY

The department said it will partner with the state’s 13 Regional Public Health Networks, the New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition, and Recovery Friendly Workplace locations to distribute the units.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Community partners who receive a unit will be responsible for monitoring the NaloxBox location regularly and requesting naloxone refills after the unit is accessed, the department said.