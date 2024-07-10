New Hampshire amusement park guest found drunk, naked near lazy river, police say

A 74-year-old man was arrested at an amusement park in New Hampshire last week after he shocked guests by being drunk and naked at a lazy river, according to police.

John Caraballo of Somerville was lying naked by a lazy river pool at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on July 3 at around 6 p.m., when he was seen by at least one child and other witnesses, Salem Police Department Capt. Jason Smith told Fox News Digital.

Canobie Lake Park is about 31 miles north of Boston and features roller coasters, water rides and a swimming pool.

Caraballo was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was also heavily intoxicated, police say.

Smith said Caraballo was taken into custody and released on bail, but he was so inebriated, police kept him locked up overnight in protective custody so he could clear his head.

"He was intoxicated to the extent that we felt it was unsafe to release him on his own and no one picked him up, so he had to spend some time in the jail to sober up," Smith told Fox News Digital.

Smith told WMUR that police received information that Smith had been drinking prior to arriving at Canobie.

"So, he wasn't even drinking at Canobie Lake Park. This behavior is unacceptable," Smith told WMUR.

Caraballo provided WMUR with a statement and expressed his regret for the incident.

"It was extremely poor judgment on my behalf," Caraballo said. "I was not able to be in control of my behavior. My apologies to all involved. I am extremely remorseful and respectful."

Indecent exposure is classified as a misdemeanor and Caraballo is due back in court at the end of August.