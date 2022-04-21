New England under frost, freeze advisories as warming underway for most of US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A final amount of cold air is lingering across portions of New England early Thursday morning, as frost and freeze advisories have been issued.

Temperatures will be cool for much of New England for the day, but warmer than previous days, as a general warming for most of the country is underway.

That national warming peaks in the middle of the country, where some record highs will be broken over the next few days.

Temperatures in the Plains states will widely be in the 70s and 80s.

In western Texas, highs will climb into the 90s.



That same heat will fuel some severe weather risk in the Plains.

Kansas has the best risk for severe weather on Thursday.

The main threats will be severe thunderstorms that include heavy downpour rains, lightning, some hail and strong winds. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

Finally, fire weather alerts are again in place for areas in the desert Southwest.

Low humidity and wind gusts will drive blazes currently being fought and quickly spread any new fires.

The worst conditions are across northern Arizona, New Mexico, northern Texas and Colorado.