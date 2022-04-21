Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

New England under frost, freeze advisories as warming underway for most of US

Severe weather will threaten the Plains

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
A final amount of cold air is lingering across portions of New England early Thursday morning, as frost and freeze advisories have been issued. 

CALIFORNIA SKI RESORTS GET 3 FEET OF SNOW FROM 'LATE-SEASON' STORM

Temperatures will be cool for much of New England for the day, but warmer than previous days, as a general warming for most of the country is underway. 

New England frost and freeze alerts

New England frost and freeze alerts (Credit: Fox News)

That national warming peaks in the middle of the country, where some record highs will be broken over the next few days. 

Temperatures in the Plains states will widely be in the 70s and 80s. 

Expanding warmth across the Plains 

Expanding warmth across the Plains  (Credit: Fox News)

In western Texas, highs will climb into the 90s.

That same heat will fuel some severe weather risk in the Plains. 

Kansas has the best risk for severe weather on Thursday. 

Severe storm threat

Severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

The main threats will be severe thunderstorms that include heavy downpour rains, lightning, some hail and strong winds. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

Finally, fire weather alerts are again in place for areas in the desert Southwest

U.S. fire weather alerts

U.S. fire weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Low humidity and wind gusts will drive blazes currently being fought and quickly spread any new fires. 

The worst conditions are across northern Arizona, New Mexico, northern Texas and Colorado.

