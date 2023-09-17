New details come to light about LASD deputy shot, killed in suspected 'ambush attack'

Surveillance video homicide investigators are aware of appears to show moments before a deputy was shot in the back of the head and killed.

The video, obtained by FOX 11 Los Angeles, shows a black car pulling up to the left of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's cruiser at a red light. It is not possible to see any shots fired, but the black vehicle drives away as the sheriff's cruiser slowly rolls forward and then comes to a stop.

A citizen saw the deputy slumped in his cruiser in front of the Palmdale Sheriff's Station in Palmdale, California, and went inside the station to alert other deputies.

LASD Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was initially taken to the hospital in his cruiser, but an ambulance caught up with them on the way, according to FOX 11.

Clinkunbroomer was then put in an ambulance, and another deputy took his cruiser to a medical center in Lancaster.

"We really need your help," Sheriff Robert Luna said during a news conference Saturday night. "We need to get this guy off the street — guy or guys. He ambushed and killed one of our deputies. We need your help to get him off the street."

Luna emphasized that LASD will use all its resources to bring the suspects responsible for Clinkunbroomer's death to justice.

Clinkunbroomer was an eight-year veteran of LASD who served the Palmdale and Antelope Valley communities with "absolute distinction," Luna said.

The deputy's father and grandfather also worked for the sheriff's department.

"I want to let to our community know Deputy Clinkunbroomer left his family tonight to serve our community. He laid everything on the line to serve us. He wore a uniform just like other @LASDHQ deputies wear, driving in a police car, and he was senselessly murdered tonight," Luna last posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

