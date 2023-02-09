Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Published

Nevada State Medical Board reports hundreds of pending MD complaints

Nevada board has 455 pending cases, cites problems with staffing shortages

Associated Press
A Reno television station said it has found that the time it takes the Nevada State Medical Board to resolve complaints against doctors can hamper medical malpractice cases in court.

KRNV-TV reported Wednesday that in response to a public records request, the board said it has 455 pending cases, including three on hold since 2016 because police also are investigating.

Medical Board Executive Director Ed Cousineau told KRNV-TV that staffing issues can make it difficult to complete investigations in a timely manner.

The state board has reported approximately 455 pending Nevada medical complaints. 

But Reno attorney Julie Throop said delays of seven years can make it too late for attorneys to use board findings in court.

Cousineau did not immediately respond Thursday to an email from The Associated Press about the report.

KRNV-TV said records showed 301 pending complaints filed against doctors last year and 140 unresolved since 2019. It found eight outstanding complaints from 2018 and three from 2017.

It said the board responded to a state audit last year with changes to prioritize cases where allegations in the complaint suggest a danger to the public.