Pennsylvania doctor has leg amputated, sues fellow doctor for malpractice

A Pennsylvania physician has filed a lawsuit against his foot doctor, alleging medical malpractice after he was forced to have his right leg amputated, a report says.

Dr. Mario Adajar, 59, of Wyoming, Pennsylvania, filed legal documents Monday in Luzerne County Court accusing defendants, Dr. Michael Baloga Jr., the Foot and Ankle Center in West Pittston and the Wound Healing Center at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, of causing "catastrophic permanent injuries" due to their alleged "negligent acts and omissions," PennLive.com reported.

Adajar claimed he "needlessly suffer[ed] a right leg amputation" on July 27, 2021, after severe infection and gas gangrene formed in his leg despite being treated several times by Baloga over several months, according to the report.

The lawsuit shows Adajar initially sought treatment in December 2020, for calluses on his feet and a chronic ulcer. At the time, he also disclosed his previous medical history, including Type II diabetes and a recent kidney transplant, PennLive.com reported.

Six months later, in June 2021, Baloga made the call to have a total contact cast applied to Adajar’s leg, over the wound, the lawsuit claims.

This caused an infection, Adajar claims, as the very next day his temperature spiked to over 102 degrees and he experienced severe pain, prompting emergency treatment.

Adajar went into septic shock, suffered atrial fibrillation and acute hypoxic respiratory failure, PennLive.com reported. Then his leg was amputated.