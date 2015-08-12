Neighbors sue to stop Seattle family's bird feeding, say it damages homes

A couple in Seattle whose 8-year-old daughter feeds crows and pigeons is being sued by neighbors who say the birds have damaged their property.

Seattlepi.com ( http://bit.ly/1DJ5iHi ) reports the lawsuit filed Monday in King County Superior Court seeks more than $200,000 for damages as well as a court order preventing Lisa and Gary Mann and their daughter from setting out more than a quarter pound of animal food each day.

Anna Johnsen, the attorney representing two neighbors who are suing the Manns, says the residential neighborhood is "not designed to host a large-scale wildlife feeding operation." The lawsuit says waste from the birds has fouled homes, cars and sidewalks and the birds have also attracted rats.

The Manns haven't responded to the lawsuit, but they have said their daughter began feeding the birds when she was younger and that they were happy she bonded with the animals.