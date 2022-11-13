Nebraska shooting injures at least 7; police investigating

A shooting in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sunday morning has injured at least 7 people, according to officials.

The shooting unfolded around 4:15 a.m. near 33rd Street and Ames Avenue, KETV reported.

Officers were at the scene for an active investigation and asked the public to avoid the area, the Omaha Police Department said later Sunday morning.

A Nebraska Medicine spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that the medical center has seven victims from the shooting. No details on their injuries or conditions was immediately available.

Local media reported that at least 11 people were injured in the shooting.

Authorities confirmed to the station that one victim was rushed to a hospital while first responders performed CPR. A second victim was reportedly rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

Nine others walked into two Omaha-area hospitals with unspecified injuries, the outlet reported, citing authorities.

Several blocks remained closed as officers continued to investigate the incident, police said.

Police have not said whether any arrests have been made or released any description of a suspect.

