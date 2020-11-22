Nebraska shooting at Sonic restaurant leaves at least 2 wounded; suspect in custody: report

At least two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at a fast-food restaurant in Nebraska, according to a report.

At least one suspect was taken into police custody following the shooting and a vehicle fire at a Sonic Drive-In in Bellevue, Neb., a southern suburb of Omaha, according to KETV-TV of Omaha.

Bellevue police said investigators weren't searching for any additional suspects, the station reported.

Multiple agencies responded to the shooting, including a SWAT team, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

“We’re going to investigate this to the full extent, completely,” Bellevue police spokesman Andy Jashinske said at a news conference, according to WOWT-TV in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

