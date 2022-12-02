Expand / Collapse search
Kansas
Published

KS cops who shot, killed man at father's home will not be indicted

The 3 Lawrence, Kansas officers who shot Michael Scott Blanck will not face charges.

Associated Press
Three Lawrence police officers who shot and killed a man in October will not face charges because their actions were legally justified, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday.

The officers shot Michael Scott Blanck, 43, at his father's home on Oct. 2 after he pointed a gun at them, according to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation report.

Officers responded to Blanck's father's home after receiving a call that Blanck was inside after breaking a window. At the time, Blanck was under bond restrictions from two pending criminal cases to stay away from his family, according to Valdez's report.

Three Kansas police officers will not face charges over their role in the shooting of Michael Scott Blanck.

Valdez said officers had been called to the home several times in the days before the shooting by family members worried about Blanck's mental health.

When Blanck came outside, he pointed a handgun at the officers, who opened fire, striking him several times, according to Kansas Bureau of Investigation report.

Blanck was awaiting sentencing on Oct. 28 for a previous conviction of aggravated battery and felony obstruction, according to court records. He also faced a charge of violating a protection order.