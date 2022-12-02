KS cops who shot, killed man at father's home will not be indicted

Three Lawrence police officers who shot and killed a man in October will not face charges because their actions were legally justified, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday.

The officers shot Michael Scott Blanck, 43, at his father's home on Oct. 2 after he pointed a gun at them, according to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation report.

Officers responded to Blanck's father's home after receiving a call that Blanck was inside after breaking a window. At the time, Blanck was under bond restrictions from two pending criminal cases to stay away from his family, according to Valdez's report.

Valdez said officers had been called to the home several times in the days before the shooting by family members worried about Blanck's mental health.

When Blanck came outside, he pointed a handgun at the officers, who opened fire, striking him several times, according to Kansas Bureau of Investigation report.

Blanck was awaiting sentencing on Oct. 28 for a previous conviction of aggravated battery and felony obstruction, according to court records. He also faced a charge of violating a protection order.