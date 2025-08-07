Amazon delivery driver limps away from head-on crash captured on Texas doorbell camera

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Doorbell camera footage captured the jarring moment an Amazon delivery truck was struck head-on by another car in North Texas while the employee was sitting inside the vehicle.

Police said Tuesday's crash in Mineral Wells, Texas, was caused by Micah Meeks. Authorities said he fell asleep at the wheel while returning home from work.

Meeks was also driving without a valid license and received a citation at the scene, Mineral Wells Police told Fox News Digital.

"Officers on scene were told the at-fault driver had been at work that morning and was taking the car to drop it off with someone else," police said. "A co-worker was following him when the accident occurred."

In the doorbell camera footage that captured the incident, Amazon employee Dashon Holloman can be seen limping away from the vehicle. Neighbors and bystanders were seen rushing to help both drivers.

Homeowner Kristy Miller, whose doorbell camera recorded the crash, told Fox 4 News that when she went to check on the drivers, the Amazon driver asked her, "Did you get your package?"

A Fort Worth husband and father of two, Holloman had only recently started working at Amazon and said the company was supportive following the incident, according to Fox 4. He reportedly made sure every package was delivered before heading to the hospital for a minor knee injury.

Resident Stormy Lovern told Fox 4 that he heard a loud noise and screaming shortly after Holloman completed a delivery.

"He had just made a delivery to my neighbor's house, and so I had just seen him get back in his car and drive off," Lovern said. "Then not even two minutes later I hear a huge boom outside and hear him screaming out there."

Both Holloman and Meeks were treated on scene by EMS and released with minor injuries. Police said there was no indication that alcohol or excessive speed played a role in the crash.

"We're thankful both drivers are safe and appreciate the customer’s concern and immediate assistance after this incident," an Amazon spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement on Thursday.